What Happened To The Holiday Inn Holidome, Are There Any Left?. Many of us remember that moment we got hooked into the miles and points hobby. It started with a new card offer, a honeymoon trip or some aspiration international destination. It usually comes out of some sort of necessity, us looking for a way to do a trip way above our weight class. But what about your love of travel as a whole? Do you remember the moment you fell in love with all things travel? Probably not, since it likely struck you at a young age when memories are blurry if you are getting a little long in the tooth like me.