When Colonial Pipeline took its gasoline lines down following a successful cyberattack last week, it became the most high-profile victim of a hacking group called DarkSide. But DarkSide isn’t a single entity. It’s a media-savvy, semiprofessional startup and software supplier for an illicit market of hackers looking for a quick easy way to breach and extort large businesses. In a ransomware game that, according to data from cryptocurrency tracker Chainalysis, has seen $370 million 2020 revenue for the criminals in the form of ransom payments, DarkSide and its partners represent a dangerous new breed of underground businesses that are working together to menace legitimate organizations, across public and private sectors.