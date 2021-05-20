Chapel Hill Celebrated a Prominent Journalist’s Appointment. Then It Denied Her Tenure.
Less than a month ago, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s journalism school celebrated a coup. Nikole Hannah-Jones, the 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist behind The New York Times’s “1619 Project” would join the school’s faculty as the Knight chair in race and investigative journalism. In a news release, the school called Hannah-Jones “one of the country’s leading voices in journalism covering housing and school segregation, civil rights, and racial injustice in the U.S.”www.chronicle.com