Visual Art

ArtCube: Lufthansa’s new modern masterpiece

aircargoworld.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany-based carrier Lufthansa Cargo laid the foundation stone for its new art storage facility, ArtCube, at the Lufthansa Cargo Center in Frankfurt on May 10. ArtCube is meant to optimize the storage of art shipments during airfreight transport and is planned to have an area of 168 square meters. The new building will offer secure storage for valuable works of art, air-conditioning units with heating and cooling functions and natural lighting through vertical window bands. ArtCube will also have a separate lounge for art attendants, as well as a restricted special storage area protected by security technology. The art warehouse is one of the first steps towards the modernization of Lufthansa’s Frankfurt-based airfreight hub and is scheduled to open at the end of 2021.

