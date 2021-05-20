Fire destroys Exeter home

Police are attempting to establish whether anyone is missing following an explosion which ‘blew off’ the front of a house in Ashford, Kent.Emergency services were called to the scene to help rescue those who were trapped inside the burning building, with police saying they were “working to establish if anyone else is unaccounted for”.Neighbours in Ashford said that the front of the house was “completely gone” following a “loud bang”, which was heard just before 8am on Tuesday.Firefighters were called to Mill View in Willesborough at 7:57am on Tuesday, with four fire engines arriving at the scene.Members of the...