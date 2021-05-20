newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Fire destroys Exeter home

By Scott Nixon
wiartonecho.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEXETER – A fire during the evening of May 18 has destroyed a Gidley Street West home in Exeter. Exeter and Huron Park firefighters responded to the call at Gidley between Marlborough and Carling streets at 10:15 p.m. Speaking to the Times-Advance on May 19, South Huron Fire Chief Jeremy Becker said the cause was still unknown, but said it appeared as though the fire started in the front of the house. Investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal and South Huron firefighters were examining the scene the day after the fire.

www.wiartonecho.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exeter#Accident#Crew Chief#Huron Park#The Times Advance#The Ontario Fire Marshal#The Fire Marshal#Fire Chief#Home#South Huron Firefighters#Marlborough#Gidley Street West#Ontario#Investigators#Carling#Traffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Accidentsmycoastnow.com

House destroyed by fire was “nuisance property”

A house that went up in flames this week was designated a “nuisance property” by the City of Nanaimo in January. Fire officials say it looks like the house fire this week at 3111 Departure Bay Road was caused by cigarettes. They say it started early Tuesday morning, in a...
Accidentsbloomingtonian.com

Press release: Fire destroys abandoned trailer home on Anderson Rd.

The following press release was sent to The Bloomington by Jason Allen, Battalion Chief – Black Shift. Public Information Officer Monroe Fire Protection District – Station 29:. “Monroe Fire Protection District was dispatch to the 6100 block of E Anderson Rd just after 8 pm Monday night for a reported...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Ashford explosion: Seven in hospital after Kent blast that destroyed home

Police are attempting to establish whether anyone is missing following an explosion which ‘blew off’ the front of a house in Ashford, Kent.Emergency services were called to the scene to help rescue those who were trapped inside the burning building, with police saying they were “working to establish if anyone else is unaccounted for”.Neighbours in Ashford said that the front of the house was “completely gone” following a “loud bang”, which was heard just before 8am on Tuesday.Firefighters were called to Mill View in Willesborough at 7:57am on Tuesday, with four fire engines arriving at the scene.Members of the...
AccidentsObserver-Reporter

Fire destroys Nottingham Township house

The state police fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of a blaze that destroyed a vacant house early Monday in Nottingham Township. The ranch-style house in the 3100 block of Route 136 was heavily engulfed in flames after firefighters were sent there about 3 a.m., said John Curcio Jr., chief of Valley Inn Volunteer Fire Department in nearby Carroll Township.
Littlefield, AZcedarcityutah.com

2 found dead in structure fire that destroys home near Littlefield

ST. GEORGE — Two people died Saturday in a structure fire that burned through a mobile home near Littlefield, Arizona. Shortly after 1 p.m. MST, firefighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to a structure fire reported on Lees Ferry Road in the Desert Springs area involving a mobile home that caught fire and left two of the home’s occupants unaccounted for when fire crews arrived.
Accidents1strespondernews.com

FAMILY HOME GUTTED BY FIRE

Share on facebookShare on twitterShare on LinkedinShare on whatsappShare on emailPrint this story. MIDDLE ISLAND NY,,, At 958 pm firefighters were alerted to a reported structure fire at 10Saddlebrook ct. Firefighter arrived to heavy fire on the first floor and fire thru the roof on second . firefighters advanced a line thru the front door while hitting second floor with a deck gun . Multiple mutual aids responded to assist middle island with the battle and overhaul. no injuries were reported and all remaining units took up about 90 mins later.
Stewartville, MNKAAL-TV

Garden shed destroyed by fire in Stewartville

(ABC 6 News) -- A garden shed and its contents are a complete loss following a fire Tuesday in Stewartville. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was patrolling the Stewartville area around 6:10 p.m. on May 11, when they saw smoke coming from the area of 1510 County Road 106 southeast.
Moundsville, WVIntelligencer

Fire Destroys Vacant House in Moundsville

No injuries were reported after several Marshall County fire departments responded to an early morning vacant house fire at 79 Oak Ave., Moundsville. According to Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Danny Holmes, they received a call at approximately 4:40 a.m. of possible electrical arcing on a utility pole outside the residence. He said the Moundsville Police Department arrived on the scene first and reported a fire in progress.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Now

Two people hurt after fire destroys home in south Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two people were hurt in a house fire in south Bakersfield on Thursday morning. Kern County Fire Department said it started around 4:47 a.m. in the 9900 block of Union Avenue north of Bear Mountain Blvd. When firefighters arrived they found two people outside with burns....
Accidentsledburyreporter.co.uk

Suspected gas explosion in Lancashire ‘destroys three homes’

A major incident has been declared after a suspected gas explosion which reportedly destroyed up to three terraced houses in Heysham, Lancashire. Lancashire Police said they had been called at 2.40am to the scene of the explosion after reports “a number” of houses on Mallowdale Avenue had collapsed. In a...
Gibson County, INhot96.com

Pole Barn Fire

Gibson County firefighters were dispatched to a blaze a little before 2pm Thursday. A pole barn caught on fire in Princeton along the 1500 block of 100 west. Fire officials state there were heavy flames coming from the barn when they arrived, but were able to set the fire out quickly.
Accidentskroxam.com

FIRE NEAR ANGUS CAUSES $30,000 IN DAMAGE

On Sunday, May 9 Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire at 13407 US HWY 75 North in Angus. On arrival, the deputy learned a burning hay bale started a nearby quonset on fire. The quonset and property inside were a total loss of approximately $30,000. The property owner was identified as Arlen Gale Stroble of Angus. No injuries were reported, and no further information will be released at this time pending investigation.
Brunswick, GAFireEngineering.com

Fires in Brunswick (GA) Destroy Two Homes, Leave One Injured

May 11—Fire destroyed two homes in Brunswick last week — an abandoned house in the 2100 block of Wolfe Street before dawn Friday and another residence in the 1400 block of Monck Street after midnight Saturday, the Brunswick Fire Department reported. The abandoned house was unoccupied, but a woman had...
Midland, MIWNEM

Barn Fire in Jonesfield

UPDATE: Midland Township Fire Department responded to a reported barn fire in the 500 block of Tittabawassee Rd. and Fenmore Rd. in Jonesfield. The owner called it in around 4:45 a.m. after waking to flames coming from the barn, which was used as storage. No one was injured and the...