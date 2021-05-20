Fire destroys Exeter home
EXETER – A fire during the evening of May 18 has destroyed a Gidley Street West home in Exeter. Exeter and Huron Park firefighters responded to the call at Gidley between Marlborough and Carling streets at 10:15 p.m. Speaking to the Times-Advance on May 19, South Huron Fire Chief Jeremy Becker said the cause was still unknown, but said it appeared as though the fire started in the front of the house. Investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal and South Huron firefighters were examining the scene the day after the fire.www.wiartonecho.com