Geodis sparks student interest in world of logistics

Do you think to yourself or possibly say aloud, I’m bad at math? Or, did you struggle through an introductory statistics course, only to forget just about everything that was covered? Are you afraid to enroll in data-intensive courses out of fear that they will crush either your GPA or your sense of worth, or both? This article is written for students who have answered yes to any of these questions. If you answered no, then don’t waste your time reading any further — this article isn’t for you. I’m writing specifically for students with a non-technical background who don’t have the confidence or belief they can acquire data skills. These tips are based on my own experience learning data skills and teaching students with varying backgrounds, interests, and skill levels.