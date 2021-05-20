Ontario Health backs CT scanner for Southampton hospital

Pregnant women are struggling to access coronavirus vaccinations nearly three weeks after the government made them eligible for the jab.Doctors’ leaders have now called for changes to the official booking system which is leaving expectant mothers unable to find an appropriate vaccine.Official guidelines say they should preferably be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, but the NHS National Booking Service says it does not have any information on how these can be accessed, and directs women to their family doctor.But they have been left floundering after GPs were unable to provide the advice either. The British Medical...