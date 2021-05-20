Ontario Health backs CT scanner for Southampton hospital
A proposal to purchase and install a CT scanner at the Southampton hospital has taken a step forward. Ontario Health has confirmed that the proposal “is well aligned with both Ministry and Ontario Health priorities and sufficiently meets all identified requirements.” The government agency’s endorsement is required for the Ministry of Health to approve Grey Bruce Health Services’ plan to install the CT scanner, according to a news release from GBHS on Wednesday.www.wiartonecho.com