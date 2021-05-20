DB Schenker appoints Christoph Hemmann as new head of airfreight for Americas

The global logistics services provider DB Schenker has teamed up with Daimler Trucks’ FUSO brand to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Norway and thus send a strong message about the importance of electric mobility. Back in October 2020, DB Schenker and Daimler Trucks announced that they would be extending their trailblazing partnership. Among other things, the partners’ new plans called for 41 FUSO eCanter trucks to be used on a daily basis in 11 European countries in order to help lower pollutant emissions in cities throughout Europe. The vehicles that were then ordered have since been built, and FUSO has been handing them over to DB Schenker since the beginning of the year, most recently in France, Finland, the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, and Austria. Now, the logistics services provider is strengthening its electric vehicle fleet with the addition of eight locally emission-free FUSO eCanter trucks in Oslo as well. With a total of 41 eCanter trucks, DB Schenker now has the largest electric vehicle fleet in the world and is FUSO’s largest electric fleet customer.