DB Schenker appoints Christoph Hemmann as new head of airfreight for Americas

By Kelly Stroh
aircargoworld.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChristoph Hemmann will be internally promoted to head of airfreight for the Americas region at Germany-based freight forwarding company DB Schenker, effective July 1. Hemmann has over a decade of global airfreight experience and is currently serving as senior vice president, global revenue management air freight at DB Schenker. Prior to this role, Hemmann held […]

aircargoworld.com
