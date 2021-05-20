newsbreak-logo
AirBridgeCargo helps cross-cultural exchange

aircargoworld.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia-based AirBridgeCargo Airlines delivered over 200 museum exhibits onboard its 747-8F from Moscow to Hong Kong. The delivery contained items from the Moscow Kremlin Museums’ collection and will be part of the upcoming exhibition “Tsar of All Russia. Holiness and Splendour of Power” in Hong Kong’s Heritage Museum from May 29 to Aug. 21. AirBridgeCargo used wooden climate-controlled crates with shock sensors to ensure safe transportation of museum items, as well as non-toxic and acid-free materials to protect art pieces. Who needs a time machine when you have AirBridgeCargo!

The Hill

