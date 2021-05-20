newsbreak-logo
Education

Chinese government prohibits foreign ownership of private schools

raleighnews.net
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, China: To ensure government control over all schools, China's State Council has outlawed the teaching of foreign academic subjects from kindergarten to grade nine in both public and private schools. Further, foreign ownership of schools has been prohibited. Also, schools will be required to appoint members to their board...

