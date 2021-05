As the sun sets over the Cascade Mountains, the putting course at Gamble Sands Golf Club in Eastern Washington bustles with activity. Golfers walk out the back door of their rooms, a putter in one hand and often a drink in the other, to roll putts on the resort’s wildly undulating, two-acre green created by golf architect David McLay Kidd. Sitting high above the Columbia River, the course’s contours are bathed in late-day shadows and an exclamation from one corner is a sure signal a tricky putt has dropped.