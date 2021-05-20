A24's Tuesday Pulls Julia Louis-Dreyfus Into a Mother-Daughter Fairytale

Over the course of 30 years, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has created Emmy-winning characters that are landmarks for women in pop culture. Her Elaine Benes on “Seinfeld” is your old friend who may be kind of awful; her Selina Meyer on “Veep” is your elected official who definitely is. Louis-Dreyfus has also been a political activist, especially as a surrogate for Joe Biden in the run-up to the 2020 election, the stakes of which, she says during a recent Zoom interview, “frightened me.” And as of January 2020, she achieved mogul status, signing a multiyear overall deal with Apple. Under the terms of the agreement, she’ll be producing, of course, but she’s mostly on the hunt for great material for herself, she says — both in comedy and drama, the latter of which she’s done less of over the years. “Great ideas are not low-hanging fruit,” she says, adding with a laugh, “I’m like one of those pigs that searches for truffles.”