A24's Tuesday Pulls Julia Louis-Dreyfus Into a Mother-Daughter Fairytale
Recently seen in a small role in Marvel's Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has reportedly signed on to star in new fantasy comedy Tuesday. While little is known about the plot, the A24/BBC Film co-financed movie has been described as a "mother-daughter fairytale". The vagueness of the brief synopsis means there is a lot of directions this could go, but based on the credentials of the cast and crew there is likely to be a few laughs on the way.movieweb.com