WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Shares Her Bewildered Reaction to Popular Mephisto Theory
Of all the crazy theories fans speculated on while watching all of those easter eggs and references in WandaVision, the one which rolled over all the web was about the existence of Mephisto in the show and the audiences' wait for him to appear as it progressed. As new characters were introduced, everyone took different digs on how one of them could be Mephisto. Starting with Dottie's character, then Agnes, and eventually the "recast" Pietro Maximoff. All of them gave villainous vibes and led fans towards establishing a prevalent comic-book villain, Mephisto, drawing parallels in the show from the comic book issues that featured the character along with Wanda and Vision.movieweb.com