Leonard Nimoy was originally to star in The Questor Tapes. In 1974, Gene Roddenberry had another science fiction series in mind that would been different from Star Trek: The Original Series and yet would have been solidly linked with it had promises been kept. The new series, The Questor Tapes, was written by Roddenberry and Gene L. Coon and involved an alien race that had spent a lot of time helping mankind progress with the use of androids. The alien race placed the androids within society to help guide humans, and the scripts were strong enough for NBC to request a pilot, which should have included Leonard Nimoy.