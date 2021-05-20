newsbreak-logo
Report: Richards set to return for Hoffenheim's season finale

By Larry Henry Jr.
sbisoccer.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Richards has been on the sidelines over the past few weeks through injury, but is reportedly set to end his loan spell with one final appearance for Hoffenheim. Richards, who has been recovering from a thigh injury, is back in training ahead of Saturday’s season finale against Hertha Berlin, Kicker reported Wednesday. The Bayern Munich loanee missed Hoffenheim’s last two league results, a 3-2 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach and a 1-1 draw with Freiburg.

