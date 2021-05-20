Report: Richards set to return for Hoffenheim's season finale
Chris Richards has been on the sidelines over the past few weeks through injury, but is reportedly set to end his loan spell with one final appearance for Hoffenheim. Richards, who has been recovering from a thigh injury, is back in training ahead of Saturday’s season finale against Hertha Berlin, Kicker reported Wednesday. The Bayern Munich loanee missed Hoffenheim’s last two league results, a 3-2 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach and a 1-1 draw with Freiburg.sbisoccer.com