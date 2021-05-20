Report: Richards set to return for Hoffenheim's season finale

It's no great revelation to say that the concept of loyalty is of huge importance to soccer fans. It's a moral badge of lofty honor worn especially by supporters of less successful clubs, who are staunch enough to stay the course in the face of serial disappointments and defeats. We will travel, sing and spend for our team in spite of almost insurmountable odds. The rarity of our successes will make them all the more memorable. If success never comes at all, then our defiant pride will be stouter still.