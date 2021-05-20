Cher Announces Biopic to Celebrate Her 75th Birthday

A Cher biopic is in the works at Universal Pictures. On the eve of her 75th birthday, the famous singer known as the "Goddess of Pop" shared the news on Twitter that a new biopic about her life and career was officially happening. No title has yet been given, nor is there a director or an actress attached to play the "Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves" singer, but the project does have its producers as well as an Oscar-winning screenwriter on board.