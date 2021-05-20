newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

1 person hospitalized in Denver police shooting

By Blayke Roznowski
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GNe8_0a59sb1U00

DENVER — A Denver police officer shot a man who investigators say was threatening officers with a knife Wednesday night.

In a press conference, Division Chief Ron Thomas said officers initially responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Federal Boulevard and Vassar Avenue just before 7 p.m. When they arrived on scene, there was a man who displayed a knife.

According to Thomas, the man began advancing towards the officers. Officers made several commands for the man to drop the knife, but he continued.

An officer deployed a pepper ball at the man, and shortly after another officer deployed a Taser, but the man continued to advance towards the officers, police say.

At that time, one officer fired his weapon multiple times, hitting and injuring the man. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

No officers or members of the public were hurt. It was determined the individual was cutting himself in the original call for the stabbing, police say.

The officer who fired his weapon and another officer present at the time were taken to police headquarters to be interviewed as part of a multi-agency investigation into use of force. The investigation will then be presented to the district attorney for review.

The investigation has Federal Boulevard shut down in both directions at Harvard Avenue. The department advises drivers to find alternate routes in the area.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Police Shooting#Crime#Federal Police#Chief Medical Officer#Police Headquarters#Division#Federal Boulevard#Harvard Avenue#Taser#Investigators#Man#Threatening Officers#Critical Condition#Vassar Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Denver Police to give update on officers' fatal shooting of suspect

The Denver Police Department (DPD) will hold a briefing Monday afternoon to provide information on the fatal shooting of a suspect by DPD officers on Friday. Matt Clark, DPD commander of the Major Crimes Division, will give an update at 2 p.m. on the officer-involved shooting in the area of West 1st Avenue and Perry Street. No officers were injured during the incident.
Denver, CODenver Post

Man killed by Denver police after chase fired gun at officers and strangers, officials say

The man Denver police shot and killed Friday fired shots at random people near a southwest Denver playground and at officers pursuing him, police officials said Monday. Denver police Lt. Matt Clark described a chaotic series of events over the course of 15 minutes, during which a man fired several bullets at two women near a southwest Denver playground, which led to a high-speed police pursuit through nearby neighborhood.
Denver, COConnecticut Post

Denver police: Man killed by cops shot at police, 2 others

A 22-year-old man who was shot and killed by Denver police last week fired at two people and also shot at officers in four separate shootings before nine officers fired at him, police said Monday. According to police's preliminary investigation, Cedrick Vick fired at a woman during a car jacking...
Denver, COlamarledger.com

Denver sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19

James Herrera, a Denver Sheriff Department deputy, died on Sunday from COVID-19, the department announced. It may be the first death linked to outbreaks at the Downtown Denver Center which began in May of 2020 and has infected at least 181 people. The 51-year-old had spent 25 years in the...
Denver, COdenverite.com

Another driver landed a car on the Cherry Creek Trail

Here’s another sign that things are starting to normalize after an unprecedented year-plus: On Sunday, a driver crashed a car onto a bank of the Cherry Creek Trail, the city’s (supposedly car-free) thoroughfare for people walking, jogging, biking, and otherwise rolling. No one was hurt, according to the Denver Fire...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Champion cyclist killed in collision with DUI suspect in Colorado

News broke on Sunday that a cyclist had been killed in Lakewood, Colorado, reportedly hit by a driver that was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. The collision happened at approximately 10 AM. According to the Denver Post, the deceased cyclist has since been identified as a reigning...
Colorado Statesweetwaternow.com

Colorado Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Accident Friday

LARAMIE — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 409 on US 287 south of Laramie, Wyoming Friday morning claiming the life of an Aurora, CO man. The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover according to a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Colorado Statespotoncolorado.com

First responder training at Canvas Stadium May 24-27

Colorado State University Police Department is hosting an emergency management preparedness training for emergency responders from across the nation from Monday, May 24, through Thursday, May 27. The training will be held at Canvas Stadium and focuses on drills for first responders...