1 person hospitalized in Denver police shooting

DENVER — A Denver police officer shot a man who investigators say was threatening officers with a knife Wednesday night.

In a press conference, Division Chief Ron Thomas said officers initially responded to a call for a stabbing in the area of Federal Boulevard and Vassar Avenue just before 7 p.m. When they arrived on scene, there was a man who displayed a knife.

According to Thomas, the man began advancing towards the officers. Officers made several commands for the man to drop the knife, but he continued.

An officer deployed a pepper ball at the man, and shortly after another officer deployed a Taser, but the man continued to advance towards the officers, police say.

At that time, one officer fired his weapon multiple times, hitting and injuring the man. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he is currently in critical condition.

No officers or members of the public were hurt. It was determined the individual was cutting himself in the original call for the stabbing, police say.

The officer who fired his weapon and another officer present at the time were taken to police headquarters to be interviewed as part of a multi-agency investigation into use of force. The investigation will then be presented to the district attorney for review.

The investigation has Federal Boulevard shut down in both directions at Harvard Avenue. The department advises drivers to find alternate routes in the area.