newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Rep. Ruiz sends letters to IID & FWS regarding the Red Hill Project at the Salton Sea

By Sarah-Jayne Simon
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lLW9_0a59sVg000

Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. tells News Channel 3 exclusively that his office has sent letters to Fish and Wildlife Service and Imperial Irrigation District in regards to the Red Hill Bay Project at the Salton Sea.

The joint effort between IID and FWS broke ground in 2015, but has yet to be completed.

It was designed to create over 600 acres of shallow saline ponds by mixing water from the Salton Sea and the Alamo River. These new ponds would faciliate a new habitat for birds, while also preventing dust from emerging into the air.

Congressman Ruiz's office is pressing for accountability, giving those agencies one month to answer a series of questions on progress

Read the Full Letters Below:

You can learn more about the project and the reason as to why it has been delayed in part 3 of morning anchor Angela Chen's "Troubled Waters: The Salton Sea Project"

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
243
Followers
47
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salton Sea#Troubled Waters#Fish And Wildlife Service#Iid#Fws#Birds#Iid Fws#The Red Hill Project#News Channel 3#The Red Hill Bay Project#Congressman Ruiz#Shallow Saline Ponds#Congressman Raul Ruiz#Alamo River#Dust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Riverside County, CAThe Valley Chronicle

Riverside County announces Business Assistance NOW program

Providing assistance for start-ups or business expansion Riverside County’s Business Assistance NOW Program supports local businesses with occupancy permit assistance, financial resources, hiring and training, among other services. In addition, Riverside County’s Office of Economic Development business support team works closely with the county’s Transportation and Land Management Agency ombudsman to navigate the planning department, as well as building and safety department, to establish and grow a business in Riverside County. “We found they work seamlessly with other departments within Riverside County, which allows us to put a footprint here easily and quickly,” said Domingo Perez, strategic account manager with Southern Tire Mart. Residents and business owners are encouraged to visit.
Riverside County, CAnbcpalmsprings.com

120,000 Riverside County households to receive food benefits on Sunday

Just over 120,000 Riverside County households that receive CalFresh food assistance can expect additional emergency relief on their benefits card on Sunday (May 16). CalFresh, also known as the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps low-income and working-class households buy nutritious food, provides free school meals for qualified children and gives customers access to educational and job training programs that promote independence.
Riverside County, CAwwdmag.com

Downtime & Delivery Impact Reduction

Most of the water used in Southern California comes from outside the region, and much of it is supplied by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, the nation’s largest provider of treated drinking water. Metropolitan operates a complex conveyance, storage and distribution system consisting of aqueducts, pumping plants, reservoirs,...
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

John Cox speaks on his run for governor in the Coachella Valley

John Cox is a businessman and entrepreneur and he is running to be the new governor of California. This amid recall efforts for current Governor Gavin Newsom. Cox was in the Coachella Valley on Wednesday at Castelli's restaurant in Palm Desert as part of his "Meet the Beast" tour. On other legs of the tour The post John Cox speaks on his run for governor in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Canyon Lake, CAThe Friday Flyer

Canyon Lakers need to be ‘Ready, Set, Go’ for fires

The month of May is National Wildfire Awareness Month. In 2020, wildfires in California burned more than 4,397,000 acres which was the largest acreage lost year in history. In addition to the loss of natural habitat, almost 10,500 structures were lost and 33 individuals lost their lives. Riverside County was...
California StatePosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Live: Details of the $100 billion ‘California Comeback Plan’ as Newsom outlines economic recovery strategy

Saying "California will roar back from this pandemic," Governor Gavin Newsom's office announced that the state's leader would be unveiling details of an economic recovery package this week. Late Monday morning, Newsom tweeted that "2 out of every 3 Californians will now benefit from a stimulus check of at least $600. And families with kids will now get an additional $500."
EnvironmentPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Troubled Waters: The Salton Sea Project Part 2 – ‘Toxic Exposure’

It's a strange phenomenon when the average Californian can tell you more about the breathtaking beauty of Lake Tahoe or the dizzyingly good times at Lake Havasu than that state's largest lake. And in cases where they have heard of it, you would likely get complaints about the smell or the dead fish. The Salton The post Troubled Waters: The Salton Sea Project Part 2 – ‘Toxic Exposure’ appeared first on KESQ.