Severe Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dakota; Scott A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL DAKOTA AND EASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Lakeville, or 16 miles northwest of Northfield, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Apple Valley, Prior Lake, Burnsville, Savage and Shakopee. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN