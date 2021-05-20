newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawnee County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Shawnee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Shawnee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Shawnee County in east central Kansas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 849 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Topeka, Rossville, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Willard, Pauline and Berryton. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tecumseh, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
City
Silver Lake, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
City
Rossville, KS
City
Shawnee, KS
City
Auburn, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Heavy Flooding#Thunderstorms#East River#Flood Advisory#Doppler Radar#Richland#Ponding#Target Area#Severity#Deaths#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Douglas County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Jackson; Jefferson; Osage; Shawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JEFFERSON...SHAWNEE...DOUGLAS NORTHEASTERN OSAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 355 AM CDT, Doppler Radar was tracking strong easterly winds from dissipating showers that could gust up to 50 mph. It is possible you may hear no thunder and have little to no rain with these strong winds. Locations impacted include Topeka, Lawrence, Baldwin City, Carbondale, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Tecumseh, Eudora, Richland, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Scranton, Hoyt, Ozawkie and Nortonville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 351 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 165 and 205.
Jackson County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Jefferson; Shawnee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in northeastern Kansas Northeastern Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Jackson County in northeastern Kansas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1059 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Denison to 4 miles east of Silver Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northeastern Topeka, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Hoyt, Ozawkie, Nortonville, Winchester, Denison, Williamstown, Perry Lake and Grantville. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Shawnee County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Shawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GEARY...SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHEASTERN MORRIS NORTHWESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Westmoreland to near Wamego to 6 miles south of Alta Vista, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest winds are on the north side of the line with the hail threat on the south side of the line. SOURCE...Radar indicated and reported by trained spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wamego, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, St. Marys, St. George, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Paxico, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville, Delia, Willard, Keene and Volland. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 315 and 347. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Geary, Jackson, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Geary; Jackson; Morris; Pottawatomie; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GEARY...SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHEASTERN MORRIS NORTHWESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Westmoreland to near Wamego to 6 miles south of Alta Vista, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest winds are on the north side of the line with the hail threat on the south side of the line. SOURCE...Radar indicated and reported by trained spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wamego, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, St. Marys, St. George, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Paxico, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville, Delia, Willard, Keene and Volland. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 315 and 347. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon, Osage, Shawnee, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyon; Osage; Shawnee; Wabaunsee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Wabaunsee County in east central Kansas Northern Osage County in east central Kansas Northeastern Lyon County in east central Kansas * Until 1130 PM CDT. * At 1042 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Willard to 6 miles north of Allen, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Maple Hill, Harveyville, Willard, Pauline, Keene and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 340 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 153 and 188. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Shawnee County, KSTopeka Capital-Journal

Shawnee County enters tornado watch as severe storms loom

Shawnee County is under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Dusty Nichols, director of the county's emergency management department, said there is a slim chance of a tornado but does expect severe weather to roll in late Saturday night. "It is either going to fall apart or it...