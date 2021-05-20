‘Ghost Hunters’ Returning on Discovery+ With Familiar Faces

The new teaser for Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix is just a minute long, but it packs in a ton of clues about this season and where it is going. Watch closely, for example, and you’ll notice that the clock on the wall reads exactly 3PM. This is not a random time. Something is going to happen at that time on the new season — and 3PM is also the time when kids are sent home from school, giving it symbolic meaning. Perhaps the kids of the Rainbow Room are release (or break out?) exactly at 3PM.