‘Ghost Hunters’ Returning on Discovery+ With Familiar Faces

Introducing a new digital experience for fans of the iconoclastic Genre magazine, focused on its bold female characters. LOS ANGELES (May 12, 2021) — Curio, the premier NFT platform for the entertainment industry, announced today the release of officially licensed NFTs (non-fungible tokens) from Heavy Metal Magazine. Starting on Wednesday, May 12th at 10 AM PT, Curio will host the first of ten NFT drops in The Women of Heavy Metal Collection. The digital collectibles highlight the magazine’s history of trailblazing female characters and will be broken into two series of five drops each, with bonus NFTs given as rewards for collecting the first five, the second five, and all ten NFTs. The Women of Heavy Metal NFT collection coincides with the 44-year anniversary of the brand last summer and marks the 300th issue of the magazine, which saw a new guard taking the helm at the magazine. For this monumental year, a free annual subscription to the magazine will be given to the fan who holds the 44th edition of each NFT.