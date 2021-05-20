newsbreak-logo
‘Ghost Hunters’ Returning on Discovery+ With Familiar Faces

By Tim Weisberg
94.1 KRNA
 14 hours ago
Ghost Hunters is coming back. But not that Ghost Hunters, the original Ghost Hunters. But not the original Ghost Hunters, per se, but actually Ghost Nation, just as Ghost Hunters. But some of the other Ghost Hunters might show up, maybe. If that sounds as confusing as a paranormal investigator...

krna.com
Cedar Rapids, IA
94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

