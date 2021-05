Thanks in part to Sen. Tim Scott, it looks like we have hit the peak of the “America is a systemically racist country” craze. About 10 days ago, the South Carolina Republican, in response to President Biden’s address to Congress, as well as the general tone and tenor of the times, made it clear that he did not believe that America is a racist country and that the notion of institutional or systemic racism is pretty much nonsense. He said plainly: “America is not a racist country.”