PROVIDENCE — Four men were arraigned Monday on multiple felony charges for allegedly ambushing rival gang members in a brazen shootout Thursday that injured nine people. The four suspects were also injured, when at least two of the people they targeted shot back, according to police. The gunfire between the GMF street gang, also known as “Get Money Family,” and the Lakeside gang members on the porch of 87 Carolina Ave. littered the street with 51 shell casings, Special Assistant Attorney General Edward G. Mullaney said in District Court Monday.