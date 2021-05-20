newsbreak-logo
Cronin, Nash named top scholars

Bloomfield Democrat
 9 hours ago

Kenny Cronin was recognized as the valedictorian of the 2021 DCHS graduating class at Tuesday night's Senior Awards Ceremony. David Nash was recognized as the salutatorian. A full listing of honor students and senior awards and scholarships will appear in the May 26 issue of The Bloomfield Democrat.

