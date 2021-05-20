Cronin, Nash named top scholars

The Davis County School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 17. The board will host a public hearing to discuss a 2020-21 budget amendment. The board will consider approval of that amendment. The board will consider contracts, resignations and they will consider addition a contract for an assistant bowling coach position. The board will consider the purchase of elementary math materials, consider bread and milk bids, discuss pizza standards, and meal prices. The board will consider Encompass network renewal, and a bid for audit services. The board will also consider an amended agreement with Shive Hattery, a renewal for equipment break-down insurance, middle school brick repairs. The board will discuss a concrete project for the FFA greenhouse.