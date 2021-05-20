newsbreak-logo
City commissioners approve agreement for deployment of electric assisted scooters and issuance of bonds for coming development project Wednesday Featured

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleElectric assisted scooters will be coming to the city of Emporia following unanimous approval by Emporia City Commissioners Wednesday. Commissioners have approved a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides Inc. for the deployment of the scooters. Mayor Rob Gilligan feels this is a smart investment by the city given the volume of visitors that come to the community on an annual basis.

kvoe.com
Related
Emporia, KSKVOE

Whittier Park upgrades among agenda items for Emporia Recreation Commission

The Emporia Recreation Commission has a varied list of topics for its monthly meeting Monday. Board members will start discussing the initial plan for upcoming developments at Whittier Park. Prior discussions have entailed moving the T-ball complex, adding two practice fields, renovating restrooms and updating the two current ballfields. Also,...
Lyon County, KSKVOE

Lyon County Commission approves WiFi upgrade for county facilities Featured

All Lyon County facilities will get improved wireless Internet capacity after Thursday's County Commission action meeting. Commissioners approved an over $72,000 bid from CDW for equipment and a nearly $20,000 bid through ValuNet Fiber for installation after a presentation by Chuck Boyce and Jamie Williams of the county's Information Technology Department. Commission Chair Rollie Martin says it's a needed step for county facilities.
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Third party reports of tornadic activity on KTA spur sirens to activate

Lyon County Emergency Communications Center has activated tornado sirens in both Emporia and Olpe after multiple reports of tornadic activity south of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. We are aware that there are no official warnings at this time. We will keep you updated as more information is available.
Lyon County, KSEmporia gazette.com

County commission approves new wi-fi

The Lyon County Commission approved an upgrade to the wi-fi network across all county facilities on Thursday morning. Chuck Boyce, Lyon County IT Director, said that the IT department had been considering the project for some time but last year the demand for improved wi-fi from several county departments made it clear that upgrades needed to be prioritized.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

CORONAVIRUS: Lyon County Public Health readies for Johnson & Johnson vaccine's return, upcoming Emporia Middle School clinic Featured

Scheduling continues for students at Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School with a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming May 21. The clinic will be from 9-11 am at Emporia Middle School and will involve primary dose Pfizer vaccines. Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern says this will benefit students and others alike.