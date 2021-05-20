City commissioners approve agreement for deployment of electric assisted scooters and issuance of bonds for coming development project Wednesday Featured
Electric assisted scooters will be coming to the city of Emporia following unanimous approval by Emporia City Commissioners Wednesday. Commissioners have approved a memorandum of understanding with Bird Rides Inc. for the deployment of the scooters. Mayor Rob Gilligan feels this is a smart investment by the city given the volume of visitors that come to the community on an annual basis.