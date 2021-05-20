Randolph softball cruises past GMLOK: Senior Morgyn Otte throws fifth no-hitter of the season
The Randolph Rockets softball team continues to dominate as the regular season comes to an end and playoffs approach. The Rockets, who are the No. 1-ranked team in Class A according to the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association, improved to 16-0 overall (10-0 in the Southeast Conference) on the back of a fifth no-hitter by senior Morgyn Otte Tuesday against the Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland Bulldogs.