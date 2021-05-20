newsbreak-logo
Randolph, MN

Randolph softball cruises past GMLOK: Senior Morgyn Otte throws fifth no-hitter of the season

cannonfallsbeacon.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Randolph Rockets softball team continues to dominate as the regular season comes to an end and playoffs approach. The Rockets, who are the No. 1-ranked team in Class A according to the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association, improved to 16-0 overall (10-0 in the Southeast Conference) on the back of a fifth no-hitter by senior Morgyn Otte Tuesday against the Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland Bulldogs.

