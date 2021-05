If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. It's funny you say that. I too have been thinking that way. The old mentality of "Oh, it's just a buck! It's just $XX" Doesn't land for me anymore. All it does is clutter up my game list. With limited time to game, when I DO game, I want to play my very favorite/the very best. Even if it's a "good price for what it is" - if it's not over a certain bar - I just know at this point - it will never get played. I'd rather pay more for something when I'm actually ready to play it than buying it, and it sits in perpetual inventory status.