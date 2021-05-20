Scarsdale Forum annual meeting

Early on in his high school career, Jim Dugan set his sights on becoming a lawyer. Neither of his parents was in the profession, but a relative who was practicing law took Dugan under his wing to show him the ropes. Dugan knew right away it would be something he’d enjoy. He loved language, writing and speaking, and spent time in college mastering his skills to become a litigator. Dugan had no interest in becoming a transactional lawyer. He wanted to draft briefs and go to court to argue his points because that, he said, “was where the fun was.”