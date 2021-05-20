Scarsdale Forum annual meeting

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMayor Jane Veron will speak at Scarsdale Forum’s annual meeting Thursday, May 20 via Zoom, following the Forum’s business meeting at 8 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to participate by registering at https://bit.ly/3hqvezI. Forum members will vote on several matters including next year’s vice president (who will automatically become president the following year), treasurer, secretary, three directors-at-large and two committee reports. Only Forum members who are current with their dues are eligible to vote. To join the Forum, visit https://www.scarsdaleforum.org/join.

