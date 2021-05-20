Stars of hit Japan 'contract marriage' show to wed for real

After it was announced earlier this month, Emily in Paris was back to filming in the City of Love, fans have been growing excited over the series' sophomore season heading to Netflix later this year. The popular rom-com, which has been watched by 58 million subscribers in its first 28 days of its October launch, boasts an all-star cast of actors from the U.S. and France, including actress Kate Walsh — best known for her roles in Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice and 13 Reasons Why. As the show is currently under production, Walsh teased a possible return from her new, unlikely home down under with PopCulture in an exclusive sit-down.