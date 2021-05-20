San Diego County Reports 91 New COVID-19 Cases and 4 Deaths

A COVID-19 test swab. Courtesy county HHSA

San Diego County public health officials reported 91 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths Wednesday as the region nears 4 million doses of vaccines received and more than 3.4 million administered.

The latest deaths declared to be caused by the coronavirus were of four men in their 70s and older who died between July 2, 2020 and Wednesday. One of the deceased was in his mid-80s, another in his mid-70s and two were in their early 70s.

Wednesday’s data increases the county’s totals to 279,344 coronavirus cases and 3,746 deaths.

Of 12,564 tests reported to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency Wednesday, 1% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average decreased to 1.4% from Tuesday’s 1.5%.

The agency has received more than 3.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine and administered nearly 3.41 million of them.

More than 1.82 million San Diego County residents have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 86.6% of the way toward reaching the county’s goal of vaccinating 75% of residents 12 and older, or 2,101,936 people.

Around 1.38 million — or 65.7% of the county’s goal — in the 12-or-older age range are fully inoculated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Six new community outbreaks were reported Wednesday, two in grocery settings, two in faith-based agency settings and one each in a college/university setting and daycare/preschool/childcare setting.

In the past seven days, 13 community outbreaks were confirmed.

— City News Service contributed to this article