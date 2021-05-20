newsbreak-logo
Mom dies in motorcycle crash while honoring her late son

By Fort Collins Coloradoan
wcn247.com
 12 hours ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado mother died after crashing her motorcycle during a memorial ride in honor of her son, who also was killed in a recent motorcycle accident. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports 51-year-old Diane Everett, of Milliken, lost control of her motorcycle and crashed into a ditch near Loveland on Saturday. She was riding with more than 80 other bikers to her son's favorite spot at Horsetooth Reservoir. Her 23-year-old son, Micheal Everett Jr., died in a motorcycle crash in nearby Berthoud on April 5. Diane Everett was riding one of Micheal Everett Jr.’s motorcycles when she crashed.

