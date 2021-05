In 2005, Undefeated became the first sneaker boutique to collaborate with Jordan Brand. The result, an ultra-limited olive green and orange colorway of the Air Jordan 4 inspired by MA-1 flight jackets. To this day, the Undefeated 4s are among the most coveted and valuable sneakers ever made. In 2021, sixteen years later, Jordan Brand collaborations have become the norm. Undefeated has firmly established itself as a pillar of streetwear with multiple locations around the world. And once again, the brand gets to say it is the first. Its latest collaboration is with the Arrow McLaren SP (AMSP) race team to outfit the #7 Vuse AMSP car in a special livery for the Indianapolis 500 on May 30. It marks the first time a fashion brand has designed a livery for an IndyCar.