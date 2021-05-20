Organization provides housing, shelter for the homeless

RICHMOND, Va. -- Key of Hope is a major fundraiser for a non-profit whose goal is to provide affordable housing and emergency shelter to the homeless.

"I focus on culture and society and so you know you can catch me talking to anybody, I tend to use my background in behavioral health and having experience in working with all types of people to talk to all different types of people about things that matter in our community," Randy Wilson, HomeAgain's Executive Director, said.

Wilson speaks passionately about his podcast just like he does about HomeAgain, the non-profit where he serves as the new executive director. The organization's goal is to provide the homeless with emergency shelter and affordable housing.

"There are three programs, there’s an emergency shelter, that’s a men’s, then there’s the family shelter for women and children, there’s a rapid rehousing program which what it sounds like," Wilson said.

Wilson says the perception of the homeless is that of just street panhandlers, but that is far from the reality.

"The truth is particularly right now more than ever, there’s a significant amount of people who are homeless as a result of COVID-19," Wilson said.

Making this fundraiser an opportunity for others to get involved because it can happen to anyone.

"And so if we want to improve and uplift our city we have to be invested and willing to working with individuals and folks that maybe we don’t have the ability to identify with. And the goal is to raise money for what we feel is the most venerable population out there you know the homeless," Wilson said.

HomeAgain has partnered with Lunch and Supper for food and drinks, comedian Micah Bam Bam White, and Entrepreneur Kellie Lemon for the Key Of Hope virtual fundraiser on May 20.

For more information about HomeAgain, its programs and fundraiser visit their website .