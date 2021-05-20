newsbreak-logo
Cars

Ford's new electric F-150 is designed to convince truck drivers they need an EV

By Adele Peters
Fast Company
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last 39 years, the Ford F-150 truck has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. When the company launched the first model in 1975, in the wake of an oil crisis, it didn’t have the environment in mind—the size meant that it could avoid the catalytic converters required by new smog laws at the time. But the newest F-150 will be electric, and because of the pickup’s widespread popularity, it could help speed the transition to zero-emissions transportation.

