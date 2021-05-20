The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Is the Future of America's Workhorse

The Ford F-150 is not only one of the best-selling models for the American automaker, but it's also one of the best-selling vehicles in the world. Today, the company has announced one of the most important chapters in the truck's history with the return of the F-150 Lightning. The F-150 Lightning will be the official name of Ford's all-electric truck, which they say is even quicker than the original V8-powered model and even has enough juice to power a home during an outage. Ford plans to reveal the F-150 Lightning via a Livestream event on May 19th at 6:30PM PST/9:30 PM EST.