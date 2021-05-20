The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Is the Future of America's Workhorse
The all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is finally here. After being revealed during President Joe Biden's speech at the truck's newly renovated Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Michigan, Ford unleashed all the details Wednesday on its all-important battery-powered pickup. There are two battery packs to choose from, up to 300 miles of range available, and a starting price under $40,000. The future of America's workhorse has arrived.www.roadandtrack.com