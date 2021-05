On Wednesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a multiple vehicle fatal crash on NM State Road 68, near milepost 17 north of Espanola.. The initial investigation indicates a 1994 Toyota 4Runner SUV, driven by Siri Atma Kaur Khalsa, 18, from Espanola, NM, was traveling north on NM State Road 68. For unknown reasons, the Toyota left the roadway. The Toyota came back onto the roadway and struck a southbound 2015 Subaru SUV, which was driven by a 41-year-old male from Arroyo Seco. After the Toyota struck the Subaru, the Toyota was struck by a southbound Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV), driven by a 50-year-old male from Los Lunas.