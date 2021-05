A clip of a woman getting into a car she thought was her Uber has gone viral online as a cautionary tale. Beauty blogger Caroline Burt was live-streaming for her Twitch followers in Los Angeles as she waited for her Uber ride outside.A car rode up on the side of the road, and she walked to his window and asked if he was there for 'Caroline'.The driver said ‘yes’, and she climbed into the front seat of the car.Initially, the man questioned why she was recording and asked her to ‘turn it off'. She told him it wasn’t a recording,...