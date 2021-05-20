The Ford F-150 lightning will be the most important car ever
If you talk to anyone involved in building or designing Ford pickup trucks, it won't take long before the words "Built Ford Tough" come tumbling out. To be fair, it's a great slogan: Just three syllables with a built-in narrative. First used in the late-1970s, it's the rare tagline that has withstood the test of time. That's appropriate because the Ford F-Series of pickups have been the best-selling vehicle lineup in America for more than 40 years. Any change would have considerable ramifications on the entire automotive industry.