The Ford F-150 lightning will be the most important car ever

The ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage continues to cause trouble for Ford. Last month, it was reported that production of the Ford Mustang would be halted and later this month, production of the Bronco will also be impacted. At this point, a creative solution to what is clearly going to be an extended issue wouldn't hurt. That's exactly what Ford has conjured up. The company has said that it will start redesigning some components to make them more compatible with more widely available chips. It's one of several strategies announced by CEO Jim Farley this week.