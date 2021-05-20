This Is Why the Ford F-150 Lightning Matters

Earlier this week, the Ford Motor Company officially announced that the F-150 Lightning will make its debut on May 19. Not to be confused with the muscle truck that once wore the same nameplate, this new Lightning is the long awaited electric-powered variant of America’s favorite pickup. And while we won’t have to wait too much longer to finally lay eyes on the first electric Ford truck, the automaker plans to show it off to a certain VIP a day early. President Joe Biden will be visiting the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center on May 18, at which point he will get a chance to sneak a peek at the truck before the rest of us.