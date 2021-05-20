Could Netflix’s Bridgerton Really Adapt All Of Julia Quinn’s Novels? Here's What The Creator Said

Bridgerton fans are quite the dedicated lot. Of course, thanks to the novels by author Julia Quinn which truly started everything, that fanbase might be a lot larger than you know, given that the Netflix series basically shut down everything else when it came to popularity after debuting on Christmas Day 2020. Because of that, the past several months have been filled to bursting with any and all Bridgerton news, and fans were beyond thrilled when the series was renewed through Season 4. Now, though, those fans want to know if the romantic drama can really adapt all eight of Quinn's novels on Netflix, and the show's creator has an answer for you.