After many, many years of making us wait, Ford finally revealed the new Bronco last July. We've ridden along in the new SUV, and we should finally get to drive one soon. But the Bronco is still managing to surprise us. As noted by Fox News, among others, a a Bronco6g forum user has uncovered some exciting news: a revised Bronco specification sheet shows tweaked horsepower and torque numbers for the Ford's engines. Those changes have not yet shown up on the Ford Bronco website, but that sheet is valid — and it certainly seems to be — both the four and six-cylinder options will be more powerful than Ford first estimated.