With Many Covid Mandates Lifted, The Front Line Foundation Looks Ahead to a Pair of Upcoming Fundraising Events

Free groceries offered at market stocked with 'rescued' items. A market stocked with food pulled from shelves at Twin Cities grocery stores has opened in Oakdale. The Today's Harvest store, run by Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf, has many of the things shoppers might expect to find at a small market, from vegetables and fresh fruit to frozen meat, milk, bread and baked goods. Items — provided by local grocery stores, farms and other partners — are free, and the market is open to all.