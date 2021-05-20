How the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Compares to Its Rivals

This is the Year of the Electric Pickup Truck. By the time the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning goes into production later this year, it’ll already have competition from Ford's frenemy, Rivian (Ford invested $500 million in Rivian in 2019 and has an undisclosed stake in the company). The GMC Hummer is also slated for production this year, with the coming years bringing some certain competitors (the electric Chevy Silverado) and others that are, shall we say, a little more subject to change—from Tesla, Lordstown Motors, and Canoo, among others. Bollinger also says it'll start production on the B2 pickup this year, but we're betting that not too many truck buyers will be cross-shopping the F-150 and the $125,000 Bollinger. So let's look at the two imminent competitors: the Rivian and Hummer.