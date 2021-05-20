AcctTwo Ranks in Top 130 on The Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces 2020 List

In the heart of Houston's thriving Theater District sits a small and historic luxury hotel. The Lancaster Hotel has been providing exceptional service and hospitality for nearly a century, and it has been named one of the best in the United States by online travel company TripAdvisor. Coming in at No. 9 in Trip Advisor's 2021 hotel rankings, it was the only Texas hotel to rank in the top 10, per Houstonia Magazine's Catherine Wendlandt.