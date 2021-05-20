Sources: Joe Burrow Worked Out With Ja'Marr Chase and C.J. Uzomah on Wednesday

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw to rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase for the first time on Wednesday at Paul Brown Stadium, multiple league sources tell AllBengals.

It was the first time the duo worked out together since the Bengals selected Chase with the fifth pick in last month's NFL Draft.

Burrow returned to Cincinnati earlier this week after a follow up appointment with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who repaired the star quarterback's torn left ACL and MCL in December.

The star signal-caller is on track to return for the start of the season. He's been throwing since late February and began working with wide receivers last month.

C.J. Uzomah was also on the field working with Burrow. The veteran tight end is recovering from a torn Achilles. Uzomah caught Burrow's first NFL touchdown pass last season. They've rehabbed together at Paul Brown Stadium this offseason.

"Hit the field for some routes today, can’t tell you how good that felt," Uzomah tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Burrow threw to Chase and Uzomah separate from the rest of the team. He is rehabbing daily at the stadium and is expected to continue his throwing program throughout OTA's.

The Burrow-Chase duo is a big reason why LSU finished 15-0 and won a national championship in 2019. They connected 84 times for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

They'll look to recapture the magic for the Bengals this season.

