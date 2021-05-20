newsbreak-logo
Isanti, MN

Isanti Outreach Library offers something for everyone

 8 hours ago

Looking for a captivating new book or a delightful movie for the family? The Isanti Outreach Library located in Isanti City Hall (110 NW First Ave., Isanti) is open every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can order books, movies, audiobooks, etc. online from the East Central Regional Library website (ecrlib.org), then pick up your items at the Isanti Outreach Library. Tim, the librarian, is also eager to help you find what you need.

