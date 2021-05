Two local high school seniors each received a $1,250 scholarship to help toward their university tuition through the generosity of Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. ICBYR is a nonprofit organization that supports military service members, veterans and their families by coordinating services and resources available to them. The ICBYR task force helps raise scholarship money every year through proceeds from its annual golf tournament. The 2020 scholarship recipients, Jocelyn Irwin, a Cambridge-Isanti High School senior, and Kenzie Kutney, a home-schooled senior, received their scholarships on April 15.