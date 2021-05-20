Blake Shelton ‘Friends and Heroes 2021′ tour coming to Milwaukee this fall

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blake Shelton is going back on tour this August- and included a rescheduled stop in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum. A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Bucks’ stadium announced Wednesday that the country music star will head to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 2 as part of the “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour that will feature appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell.

