Blake Shelton ‘Friends and Heroes 2021′ tour coming to Milwaukee this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blake Shelton is going back on tour this August- and included a rescheduled stop in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum. A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Bucks’ stadium announced Wednesday that the country music star will head to Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 2 as part of the “Friends and Heroes 2021” tour that will feature appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell.www.nbc15.com