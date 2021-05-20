newsbreak-logo
MLB

SF Giants ace Gausman continues his brilliance, Posey powers first-place club to fourth straight win

By Kerry Crowley
Mercury News
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering play on Wednesday, the three teams leading the major leagues in starting rotation ERA mirrored the three teams atop the National League West standings. The Giants, Padres and Dodgers have all received outstanding performances from their starters this season, but it’s San Francisco that’s been slightly better than San Diego and Los Angeles in large part due to the efforts of ace Kevin Gausman.

