Wagyu Steakhouse Phuket

Steak Daniel Haddad

If you are looking for an unforgettable steak in Phuket then make sure to check out Wagyu Steakhouse. We instantly fell for the intimate and stylish space accented with dark wood tables, walls filled with an impeccable wine selection, and an enticing open kitchen where the indulgent steaks are expertly prepared. The mouthwatering menu is simple and concise concentrating on fresh seafood, a classic Caesar salad, and the tempting cuts of beef. Before you order head over to the glass display where you can choose your cut of meat from the impressive selection. The options include high quality imported meats and even those from the award-winning region of ‘Darling Downs’. We couldn’t resist sampling their flavourful and delicate Beef Tartare with Egg Creme, Sriracha, Fried Capers, and loved the nostalgic and fresh Caesar Salad with Warm Pancetta and Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Snow. Other favourites included the Tuna Ceviche with Soy Dressing, Orange, Coriander, Minth and Chili and the Boston Lobster Bisque with Ricotta Cream and Lobster Meat. Our steaks were both fragrant and tender, bursting with flavour in every bite. The USDA Black Angus Prime Tenderloin held just the right amount of texture and was prepared to a juicy medium rare and the ribeye was ideal for those who crave a bit more marbling. Make sure to check out their oyster bar upstairs for a romantic start to your date night and grab a cozy windowside table for a evening that is sure to impress. We also highly recommend Wagyu Steakhouse for private dinners and events as the space holds just the right mood and amount of tables for a fun and sophisticated gathering.